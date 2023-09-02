AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1551 ATLANTIC BLVD JACKSONVILLE, FL 32207

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $181.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.74%), MSFT(8.59%), and DBC(5.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 306,653 shares of NAS:APP for a total holding of 317,453. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.67.

On 02/09/2023, AppLovin Corp traded for a price of $16.505 per share and a market cap of $6.13Bil. The stock has returned -77.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AppLovin Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 62,640 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.77.

On 02/09/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.8873 per share and a market cap of $115.37Bil. The stock has returned -40.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 272,433-share investment in NAS:ERIC. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.01 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson traded for a price of $5.75 per share and a market cap of $19.15Bil. The stock has returned -52.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson has a price-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 4,822 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.87 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $408.4001 per share and a market cap of $378.92Bil. The stock has returned -9.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 7,148 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 64,831. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/09/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $265.6389 per share and a market cap of $1,977.36Bil. The stock has returned -13.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.