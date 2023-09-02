DENALI ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 415 stocks valued at a total of $239.00Mil. The top holdings were MHO(1.90%), RUSHA(1.78%), and INVA(1.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DENALI ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DENALI ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:UFPI by 48,659 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.39.

On 02/09/2023, UFP Packaging LLC traded for a price of $95.13500000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.86Bil. The stock has returned 20.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UFP Packaging LLC has a price-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 85,000-share investment in NYSE:MMI. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.49 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Marcus & Millichap Inc traded for a price of $35.83 per share and a market cap of $1.41Bil. The stock has returned -24.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marcus & Millichap Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 525,703-share investment in NYSE:ACCO. Previously, the stock had a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.2 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, ACCO Brands Corp traded for a price of $6.32 per share and a market cap of $595.73Mil. The stock has returned -17.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ACCO Brands Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-book ratio of 0.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 30.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, DENALI ADVISORS LLC bought 31,000 shares of NYSE:LCII for a total holding of 31,300. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.17.

On 02/09/2023, LCI Industries Inc traded for a price of $114.97 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -5.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LCI Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

DENALI ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FFBC by 100,634 shares. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.59.

On 02/09/2023, First Financial Bancorp traded for a price of $25.69 per share and a market cap of $2.44Bil. The stock has returned 4.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Financial Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

