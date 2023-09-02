Hayek Kallen Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $217.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.00%), MSFT(7.17%), and BRK.B(5.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 21,187 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.08.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.925 per share and a market cap of $85.55Bil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 29,513 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.73.

On 02/09/2023, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.6299 per share and a market cap of $13.84Bil. The stock has returned -7.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 18,457 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.45.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.885 per share and a market cap of $19.15Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:RFMZ by 66,074 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.42.

On 02/09/2023, RiverNorth Flex Muni Income Fund II Inc traded for a price of $14.4505 per share and a market cap of $351.90Mil. The stock has returned -12.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RiverNorth Flex Muni Income Fund II Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.92.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 16,779 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.75.

On 02/09/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.2499 per share and a market cap of $24.21Bil. The stock has returned 1.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

