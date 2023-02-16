Yum! Brands Named to 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Bloomberg named Yum! Brands (

NYSE:YUM, Financial) to its 2023 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the Company's commitment to advancing women's equality and transparency in gender reporting. Yum! is among the few restaurant companies included on the full list of companies recognized globally for transparency around gender-related practices and policies through the disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

Gender equality is a critical component of Yum! Brands' business strategy called its Recipe for Good Growth. Yum!'s Recipe for Good Growth is grounded in the idea that business growth and brand relevance will only endure if the Company's efforts are inclusive, sustainable and reflective of evolving stakeholder needs. In conjunction with successful business growth, Yum! sees the opportunity to do good by focusing on socially responsible and sustainable stewardship of its People, Food and Planet priorities - with People in particular being key across both the growth and good priorities.

Yum! has a long history of investing in its unrivaled culture and talent, including a focus on equity and inclusion, which is illustrated, in part, by the advancement of women. In line with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition's goal to advance women to senior roles and achieve gender parity in leadership globally by 2030, more than 42% of Yum! Brands' global leadership positions are held by women.

"We're focused on making room for all people and voices at our tables and taking bigger, bolder steps to ensure we reﬂect the customers and communities we serve in every corner of our business," said James Fripp, Yum! Brands Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer. "We're proud to be included on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index alongside so many companies who share our vision around an inclusive workplace and are committed to making more progress as we continue our equity, inclusion and belonging evolution."

A key focus of Yum! Brands' broader diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategy is investing in programs, partnerships and practices to support women within Yum! and the restaurant industry while also advancing the Company's gender equity agenda. Examples include:

  • EmpowHER Leadership Program - The EmpowHER leadership development program connects women leaders in franchise organizations across Yum!'s brands through development opportunities with the goal of investing in these leaders, recognizing their contributions and providing opportunities to network, collaborate and grow.
  • Business Employee Resource Group (BERGs) - The Company has a long history of women-centered BERGs to support advancement in the workplace by building networking opportunities through community, leveraging cross-functional knowledge and identifying and addressing barriers to growth.
  • Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence - In partnership with the University of Louisville College of Business, the Center features the first business program of its kind at a public university to provide existing and potential franchisees multiple levels of online education focused on the franchising model across industries. In addition, the Center focuses on recruiting and educating underrepresented people of color and women on the possibilities of franchising as a pathway to entrepreneurship.
  • Unlocking Opportunity - As part of a $100 million, five-year commitment, focusing on equity and inclusion, education and entrepreneurship, Yum! is partnering with community-focused organizations to advance underrepresented groups including women with on-the-job skills training, education and more through a variety of programs.
  • Women's Foodservice Forum - Yum! has a long history of supporting the Women's Foodservice Forum, which focuses on advancing women leaders in the industry.
  • Supplier Diversity - Yum! actively seeks qualified Woman-Owned Businesses for all possible product and service needs and encourages its majority-owned suppliers to do the same when they are choosing vendors, subcontractors and distribution services.

The Bloomberg GEI is a comprehensive and transparent reporting framework that offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline; equal pay and gender pay parity; inclusive culture; sexual harassment policies; and pro-women brand. A total of 484 companies were included on the 2023 Bloomberg GEI.

For more information about Yum! Brands' equity, inclusion and belonging work and the Company's broader citizenship and sustainability strategy, visit www.yum.com/citizenship.

