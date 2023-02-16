Northwest Bank Adds President, Managing Director and Senior Credit and Risk Officer to New Commercial Finance Group

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Financial industry veterans Lee Palm, Brian Shapiro and Phil Mulder have joined Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, to lead the bank's new Commercial Finance Group that will focus on business aviation, long-haul (OTR) trucking, inland/offshore marine financing and general equipment loans in the middle market to large corporate finance space.

This new capability broadens Northwest's commercial loan offering both across the bank's four state footprint, and throughout the eastern United States.

Palm will lead the new group as president.

lee-palm.jpg

"Lee's extensive industry experience building successful equipment finance businesses and the key relationships he's developed will greatly benefit Northwest Bank as we expand into this new offering," said Mark Reitzes, senior executive vice president, Commercial Banking. "We are excited to enter this commercial space and proud to launch the team we've assembled to focus on equipment finance as we continue to grow and diversify."

Palm has been part of senior and executive management for more than 20 years. Most recently, he served as president of commercial finance at TCF Bank, a $50 billion bank formed through a merger of Chemical Bank and TCF Bank, where he developed a successful de novo business plan to establish a commercial lending business targeting corporate aviation, inland marine and rail, trucking, healthcare and franchise finance.

Of his new opportunity, Palm said, "having had multiple opportunities to start-up significant and successful platforms for both banks and large commercial finance companies, I am excited to replicate those successes and integrate our group and capabilities into Northwest Bank. We've built a high-performance team of equipment finance professionals and we look forward to helping companies meet their diverse capital needs."

Also joining the team as managing director of the Northwest Bank Commercial Finance Group, Brian Shapiro brings more than 35 years of experience in the commercial lending space.

brian-shapiro.jpg

Most recently, Shapiro served as executive director of commercial finance at Chemical Bank, which merged into TCF Bank and later Huntington Bank.

Phil Mulder joins the team as the group's head of credit and risk and comes with more than 20 years of experience at both JP Morgan and Citizens Asset Finance. At Citizens, Mulder lead underwriting and portfolio management for the Western U.S. and the Specialty Verticals, including corporate aircraft, rail and indirect lending.

About Northwest Bank

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Nasdaq:NWBI) is a $14 billion asset financial services company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and the parent company of Northwest Bank, a Pennsylvania chartered savings bank headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania. The Company serves consumers, small businesses, corporations, and municipalities with a diverse offering of banking, lending, payments, and wealth management solutions. As of December 31, 2022, Northwest Bank operates 142 full-service branches across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana and provides customers fee-free access to more than 55,000 ATMs across the United States.

Media Contact

Melanie Clabaugh
(814) 728-7328
[email protected]
www.northwest.com

SOURCE: Northwest Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738844/Northwest-Bank-Adds-President-Managing-Director-and-Senior-Credit-and-Risk-Officer-to-New-Commercial-Finance-Group

img.ashx?id=738844

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.