Minaro Corp. (MNAO) Executes Share Exchange and Rebranding

8 minutes ago
Company files with FINRA to approve name change to Pineapple Express Cannabis Company and to receive a new ticker symbol

LOS ANGELES, CA , Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINARO Corp. (OTC Pink: MNAO) (the “Company”), a publicly traded company, announced the execution of a share exchange, the change of its name to Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, and also an application to change the Company’s current ticker symbol.

The share exchange, name change and ticker symbol change request, which resulted in a change of control of the Company, are discussed in detail in the Form 8-K filing located in the link below:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001710495/000149315223001909/form8-k.htm

Besides owning a 50% stake in an existing cannabis management, retail and equity holding company, Pineapple Consolidated, Inc., the Company also confirmed the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary corporation, Ananas Growth Ventures. The newly formed entity will serve as an incubator, helping early-stage ventures and startups in the cannabis sector through funding, mentoring, and training. The Company terminated its prior business activities related to 3D design following the share exchange.

“We are excited to embark on this journey for the current and future shareholders in this Company,” stated new Company CEO and Chairman, Matthew Feinstein. He added, “We look forward to bringing you all value for years to come.”

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company FKA Minaro Corp. (the “Company” or “Pineapple Express”) is based in Los Angeles, California. The Company’s operating subsidiary, Ananas Ventures, serves as an incubator, helping early-stage ventures and startups in the cannabis sector through funding, mentoring, and training. The Company is engaged in legal cannabis retail under the brand name of Pineapple Express though its 50% owned asset, Pineapple Consolidated Inc. (pineappleconsolidated.com) which runs a cannabis delivery service, Pineapple Express, via www.PineappleExpress.com. Pineapple Consolidated also owns and manages retail cannabis ventures under the Pineapple Express name, and seeks to become the leading portfolio management company in the U.S. cannabis industry. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Pineapple Express is rapidly increasing its footprint throughout the state and looking to scale into underdeveloped markets.

The Company works closely with another public company, Pineapple, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNPL), which procures and leases properties to licensed cannabis operators, provides nationwide hemp-derived CBD sales via online and in-store transactions, and offers cannabis business licensing and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:
Matthew Feinstein, Director
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company FKA Minaro Corp.
Office: 888-245-5703

