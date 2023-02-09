SpartanNash Donates Two Truckloads of Critical Supplies for Turkey-Syria Earthquake Survivors

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023

The food solutions Company partnered with Convoy of Hope to ship bottled water and diapers overseas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its donation of bottled water and baby diapers to survivors of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes that are estimated to have killed more than 20,000 people. Non-profit organization Convoy of Hope is facilitating the distribution of items to those in need.

SpartanNash_Turkey_Syria_Earthquake_Donations_1.jpg

"We feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible." —SpartanNash CEO

"The destruction in Turkey and Syria is unimaginable, and we feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "Serving and creating solutions are embedded in our corporate identity, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help. We will continue to monitor the need in this area, and we once again invite our supplier community to join us in providing support."

In 2022, SpartanNash provided $1 million in product donations and financial aid to the people of Ukraine, in addition to supporting survivors of other disasters in Puerto Rico, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky. The Company routinely partners with Convoy of Hope to get supplies into the hands of those most in need following a disaster.

"As we see the devastation following those powerful earthquakes in the Middle East, Convoy of Hope is pleased to be working, again, with SpartanNash to get life-sustaining essentials to people in need," said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope. "Convoy is so grateful for the generosity of SpartanNash to make a real difference in the lives of people. As a Company, they have demonstrated time and time again that they lead with kindness."

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
[email protected]

SpartanNash_Turkey_Syria_Earthquake_Donations_2.jpg

SpartanNash_Turkey_Syria_Earthquake_Donations_3.jpg

SpartanNash_Turkey_Syria_Earthquake_Donations_4.jpg

SpartanNash_Turkey_Syria_Earthquake_Donations_5.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE10983&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartannash-donates-two-truckloads-of-critical-supplies-for-turkey-syria-earthquake-survivors-301743536.html

SOURCE SpartanNash

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE10983&Transmission_Id=202302091555PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE10983&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.