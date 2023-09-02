Tweedy Browne recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Tweedy, Browne's operations are managed by its Management Committee, which consists of Jay Hill, Thomas H. Shrager, John D. Spears and Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr., who have been with the firm for tenures ranging from 18 to 47 years.

Tweedy, Browne is owned by its Managing Directors and certain other employees and by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. ("AMG"), which owns a majority interest in the firm. AMG provides the Firm with operational autonomy and a seamless mechanism for ownership transfer and succession. Benjamin Graham, through his investment firm Graham-Newman Corp., was one of the firm's primary brokerage clients in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $1.88Bil. The top holdings were BRK.A(17.05%), JNJ(11.60%), and GOOGL(9.48%).

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 180 shares. The trade had a 3.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $448762.

On 02/09/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $466020 per share and a market cap of $678.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 26,722 shares. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2416.82.

On 02/09/2023, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2490.28 per share and a market cap of $46.73Bil. The stock has returned 24.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 255,224 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 02/09/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $161.4 per share and a market cap of $421.98Bil. The stock has returned -3.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 1,255,310 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.44.

On 02/09/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.72 per share and a market cap of $285.64Bil. The stock has returned -25.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) bought 818,148 shares of NAS:IONS for a total holding of 3,541,136. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.06.

On 02/09/2023, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $39.36 per share and a market cap of $5.59Bil. The stock has returned 15.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 140.27 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

