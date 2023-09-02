Yale University recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Swensen was the Chief Investment Officer at Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) from 1985 until he passed away in May of 2021. He was responsible for managing and investing the university's endowment assets and investment funds. Swensen was known for outperforming 99% of U.S.-based mutual funds. He was succeeded by Matthew Mendelsohn, who previously oversaw Yale’s venture capital investments.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $37.00Mil. The top holdings were PRCT(62.56%), VWO(35.94%), and ITOT(1.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Yale University (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) bought 431,671 shares of NAS:PRCT for a total holding of 558,535. The trade had a 48.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 02/09/2023, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp traded for a price of $35.02 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned 62.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp has a price-book ratio of 7.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.58 and a price-sales ratio of 25.28.

The guru sold out of their 15,580-share investment in AMEX:REPX. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.42 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Riley Exploration Permian Inc traded for a price of $31.23 per share and a market cap of $629.61Mil. The stock has returned 21.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Riley Exploration Permian Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Yale University (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 10,629,356 shares. The trade had a 92.45999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.42 per share and a market cap of $73.54Bil. The stock has returned -14.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

The guru sold out of their 135,000-share investment in ARCA:VGK. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.03 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $60.57 per share and a market cap of $17.34Bil. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.80.

The guru sold out of their 112,000-share investment in ARCA:EWJ. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.14 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, iShares MSCI Japan ETF traded for a price of $57.81 per share and a market cap of $9.89Bil. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

