Amplify Energy Announces Appointment of James Craddock to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (: AMPY) announced today the appointment of James (“Jim”) E. Craddock to the Amplify Board of Directors (“Board”). Mr. Craddock joins the Board following a comprehensive process, conducted with the assistance of a nationally recognized board recruitment firm, to complement the Board’s existing credentials and qualifications. Mr. Craddock will also serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.

Mr. Craddock is a seasoned upstream executive and director who possesses broad-based technical and operational knowledge with over 30 years of experience. Mr. Craddock served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rosetta Resources Inc., from 2013 to 2015 until its merger with Noble Energy Inc., following which Mr. Craddock served on Noble Energy Inc.’s board of directors from 2015 until Noble was acquired in 2020. Prior to that, Mr. Craddock was the Chief Operating Officer for BPI Industries Inc. and held several positions of increasing responsibility over a 20-year career at Burlington Resources Inc. He currently serves on the board of directors of Crescent Point Energy Corp. and previously served on the boards of Templar Energy LLC, Noble Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and on the Texas Railroad Commission’s Eagle Ford Shale Task Force. Mr. Craddock holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Chris Hamm, Amplify’s Chairman of the Board commented, “We are excited to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors. Jim’s vast industry experience as an executive and director will be of significant value to Amplify and its shareholders.”

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason McGlynn – Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9055
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NjU1OSM1NDAyMjAyIzIwMDc4NDU=
Amplify-Energy-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.