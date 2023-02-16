Doximity Wins Best in KLAS #1 Telehealth Platform for Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer, its popular telehealth platform, has been named 2023 ‘Best in KLAS’ in the Telehealth - Video Conferencing Platforms segment. This is the second consecutive year that Doximity Dialer has been awarded the top ‘Best in KLAS’ designation. The complete 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report can be found here.

In addition to the #1 ranking, Dialer received top marks in culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. The rankings underscore Dialer’s exceptional user experience, accessibility, and widespread popularity among clinicians and patients.

"We're honored to help physicians provide on-the-go care for their patients," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. "We're grateful for KLAS's recognition and their detailed notes from over 100 client interviews, which is valuable feedback as we continue to invest in this area."

Doximity's HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution offers one-click voice and video visits, custom Caller ID, device and language optimization, and seamless transition between voice and video calls. It also doesn’t require any downloads or setup by patients, ensuring that patients of all types can make their telemedicine visit. Last quarter (ending December 31, 2022), a record 375,000 unique providers used Dialer to offer timely, convenient, and quality care to their patients in the comfort of their own homes.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report,” said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. “Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005050r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005050/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.