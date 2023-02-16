Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $157.8 billion as of January 31, 2023. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions) By Product Type: January 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Open-End Funds (1) $ 55,996 $ 53,000 Closed-End Funds 10,683 10,361 Retail Separate Accounts 37,744 35,352 Institutional Accounts (2) 53,389 50,663 Total $ 157,812 $ 149,376

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus+Investment+Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated+managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

