New York, NY, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS) (“Athena”), announced today that it will transfer its listing from the New York Stock Exchange (the “”) to the American LLC (the “ American”). Athena received written confirmation that it has been cleared to file an initial listing application with the American on February 6, 2023, and received the final approval for listing from the staff of American on February 9, 2023.

In connection with the transfer, Athena will voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange, and expects to begin trading on the American on or about February 14, 2023. Athena’s decision to transfer to the American was made to permit the continued listing of its securities following recent redemptions of Athena’s Class A common stock in connection with the vote to extend the deadline by which Athena must complete its initial business combination. Following the transfer to the American, Athena intends to continue to file the same types of periodic reports and other information it currently files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Athena, incorporated in Delaware, is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Athena is the second SPAC founded by Isabelle Freidheim, with Jane Park serving as Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Carr-Smith as President and Angy Smith as Chief Financial Officer. All three Athena SPACs have been comprised entirely of women founders, CEOs, board members and other executives.

