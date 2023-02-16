MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F.

Conference Call Details

Event: MP Materials Q4 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F+%0A

Live Call Pre-Registration: Callers who pre-register will be given a phone number and unique Access Code and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go here.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded.

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) produces specialty materials that are vital inputs for electrification and other advanced technologies. MP’s Mountain Pass facility is America’s only scaled rare earth production source. The company is currently expanding its manufacturing operations downstream to provide a full supply chain solution from materials to magnetics. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F.

