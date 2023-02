Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 will be released after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-209-8213 (international callers please dial 1-412-542-4146) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mistercarwash.com%2F.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https%3A%2F%2Fir.mistercarwash.com%2F.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, AZ, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 425 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmistercarwash.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005627/en/