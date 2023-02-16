WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today announced that Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present in-person at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York ( CAGNY ) conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. CT in Boca Raton, Fla. Interested participants may listen to the live webcast and access the presentation slides on the Company's website under "Events and Presentations." Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. An archive of the presentation and accompanying slides will be available on the Company’s website in the "Events and Presentations" section shortly after the webcast.



ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602