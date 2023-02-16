Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend

8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. ( ACT) (Enact) a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on March 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 23, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Enact Holdings, Inc.
Enact ( ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

