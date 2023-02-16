REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, following the close of market. Codexis management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.



Participants may access the live webcast on the Codexis Investor Relations website , where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-2976 (domestic) or (201) 689-8798 (international), conference ID#13735352. A replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by dialing (877) 660-6853 (domestic) or (201) 612-7415 (international), access ID #13726635.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of small molecule pharmaceuticals, in RNA and DNA synthesis and the creation of next generation life science tools, and as gene therapies and oral enzyme therapies. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved return on capital in manufacturing, improved sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications, and more efficacious therapeutics. For more information, visit www.codexis.com .

Investor Relations Contact: