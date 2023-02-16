CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by LPL Financial, please note that in the second paragraph, Aneri Jambusaria's name was misspelled. The corrected release follows.

LPL Financial LLC today announced the launch of its newest offering, Partial Book Sales, allowing advisors to easily reshape their book of business and create capacity to do more of what matters most.



“Whether in strategic growth mode, prepping for future M&A, evolving their niche or pursuing other passions, we believe advisors of all stages can benefit from LPL’s Partial Book Sales,” said Aneri Jambusaria, executive vice president, LPL Services Group.

Powered by a new digital platform, completing a partial book sale is seamless. Advisors are guided through identifying and submitting accounts for transfer, and receive upfront payout on approval. Once transferred, LPL’s Investor Focused Solutions team of licensed advisors immediately contacts the clients and assumes responsibility for the ongoing relationship.

“With this service, advisors can reclaim their time without the guesswork, negotiation, delays and advice gaps typically associated with a partial book sale,” said Kraleigh Woodford, senior vice president, LPL Planning and Advice Services. “They’ll have confidence in knowing that LPL will continue to engage with and provide personalized financial advice to those valued clients.”

Partial Book Sales is the latest service from LPL, focused on enabling advisors to right-size in order to run a thriving business. This launch follows the 2022 introductions of Bookkeeping Services, Paraplanning Services and the Private Client Services Network.

This new service is immediately available to all corporate RIA-affiliated LPL advisors.

