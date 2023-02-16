DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp (“Swvl” or the “Company”) ( SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing Swvl that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and the matter of previous non-compliance is now closed.



Swvl was previously notified by Nasdaq on November 1, 2022, that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its ordinary shares failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the bid price, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on February 8, 2023, the tenth consecutive trading day of Swvl’s ordinary share bid price closing above $1.00.

