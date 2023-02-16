The+AZEK+Company+Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today that Peter Clifford, CFO, and Jonathan Skelly, President, Residential Segment, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Barclays 2023 Industrial Select Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL

Presentation Time: 11:30am ET

Citi's 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Location: The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Miami, FL

Presentation Time: 9:40am ET

The Company’s presentation at each conference listed above will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website, investors.azekco.com. To listen to the live presentation, please go to the "Investors" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website and will be accessible for a limited time.

To find additional information about AZEK including the most recent investor presentation please visit investors.azekco.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005489/en/