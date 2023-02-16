FTC Solar Announces Solar Tracker Manufacturing Joint Venture

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sealy, Texas facility will bolster domestic supply chain

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. ( FTCI), a leading global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, and Taihua New Energy (Thailand) Co., LTD (“Taihua New Energy”), a leading steel fabricator, today announced a joint venture agreement for the creation of Alpha Steel LLC (“Alpha Steel”), a manufacturing partnership dedicated to producing steel components, including torque tubes, for utility-scale solar projects.

“This agreement will further enhance our domestic supply chain, and our ability to support our customers and the growth of the U.S. solar market, with domestic manufacturing utilizing U.S. steel,” said Sean Hunkler, Chief Executive Officer of FTC Solar. “We’re pleased to announce an expanded relationship with Taihua New Energy, an existing partner, and a top global fabricator as we grow our presence in Texas.”

“This new production line will include state-of-the-art equipment to help FTC quickly deploy its differentiated technology to customers,” commented Kailiang Ji, CEO of Taihua New Energy, who has been named the General Manager of Alpha Steel. “We’re proud to continue to support the growth of clean energy in the United States and expand our relationship with FTC Solar.”

The Alpha Steel facility, located outside of Houston in Sealy, Texas, is expected to begin commercial production in mid-2023.

About FTC Solar Inc.
Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

FTC Solar Investor Contact:
Bill Michalek
Vice President, Investor Relations
FTC Solar
T: (737) 241-8618
E: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NjQyMyM1NDAxNzM1IzIyMDY1NDA=
FTC-Solar-Inc.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.