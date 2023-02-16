HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (: SON) has declared a $0.49 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on March 10,2023, to shareholders of record as of February 22, 2023.



According to Howard Coker, Sonoco president and chief executive officer, this is the 391th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Sonoco has one of the longest records of paying dividends to shareholders in the packaging sector and the Company has paid higher year-over-year dividends for 39 consecutive years. Sonoco last raised its dividend payout in March 2022 and the Company’s Board of Directors traditionally considers dividend adjustments at its April board meeting.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $7.3 billion in 2022, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world's best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .