Williams CEO Alan Armstrong to Speak at CERAWeek 2023

28 minutes ago
Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong will join the world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities at the 41st annual CERAWeek presented by S&P Global, to be held from March 6-10 in Houston.

Mr. Armstrong will participate on an esteemed panel of leaders to discuss: North+American+Gas%3A+Assuring+Supply+and+Meeting+Demand on Wednesday, March 8 at 2:25 p.m. Central Time. The session will focus on how North American energy markets have evolved amid natural gas infrastructure constraints and the growth of U.S. LNG exports and how U.S. energy legislation is expected to reshape electricity markets with reverberations back to the natural gas market.

Williams Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategic Development Chad Zamarin is scheduled to speak on the panel North+American+Gas%3A+Are+Strategies+Changing%3F on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:55 a.m. The session will discuss the energy transition, the challenges ahead and the role of North America’s natural gas in supplying LNG and displacing coal.

Brian Hlavinka, vice president of Williams New Energy Ventures, will participate in two panels. The first, Renewable+Natural+Gas%3A+How+Fast%2C+How+Big%3F is Wednesday, March 8 at 11:55 a.m. The second, Crossing+the+Chasm%3A+From+Low-carbon+Innovations+to+Large-Scale+Businesses is Thursday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. and will cover financing, growth and government support of low-carbon innovations and infrastructure development.

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Williams is an industry leader with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide — including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline — and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, NextGen Gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

