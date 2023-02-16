Hub Group Named to Forbes list of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group ( HUBG) announced that it has been named to Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Mid-Sized companies. The top 100 ranking is based on earnings growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12-month period and over the last five years.

“We are extremely proud to be named to the 2023 list of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes,” Hub Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Yeager, said. “Hub Group continues to deliver revenue growth and profitability improvement as we expand our offerings and support our customers with high service levels and innovative supply chain solutions.”

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company ( HUBG) with over $5 billion in revenue, our 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity, and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

