SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. ( UTRS) (Minerva Surgical or the Company), a women’s health company focused on the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB), announced today that it has closed on the sale of 146,627,565 shares of its common stock in a private placement, led by Accelmed Partners (Accelmed), with participation by New Enterprise Associates, at an offering price of $0.2046 per share. Accelmed is now the controlling stockholder of Minerva Surgical.

Gross proceeds of the private placement are approximately $30 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses payable by Minerva Surgical. Piper Sandler acted as sole placement agent for the private placement.

Minerva Surgical intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement, together with existing cash and cash equivalents, to support operations, research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of this private placement and are excited to welcome Accelmed in furthering our mission,” said Todd Usen, Minerva Surgical’s Chief Executive Officer. “This investment provides us with the cash runway to enter a new chapter of growth and continue to serve the healthcare needs of women with our best-in-class surgical products.”

“We are excited to partner with Minerva Surgical and look forward to working with management to improve its operational performance and build a meaningful women’s health platform” said Dr. Uri Geiger, Managing Partner of Accelmed.

About Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

About Accelmed Partners.

Accelmed is a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and investing in U.S. commercial stage, lower middle market HealthTech companies. Since 2009, Accelmed has deployed over half a billion dollars into companies spanning medical devices, diagnostics, digital health and technology-enabled healthcare services. Accelmed seeks to accelerate value and scale innovation across the HealthTech field by bringing to bear the team’s industry experience, operational and financial expertise, and strong global relationships. For more information, please visit www.accelmed.com.

