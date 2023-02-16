Safety and Connectivity Projects Win Big at Associated General Contractors of California Awards

On Friday, February 3rd, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) received the prestigious AGC of California Constructor Award in two categories: Heavy Civil Under $15 Million and Excellence in Partnering. The Constructor Awards program “recognizes the diversity and ingenuity of the construction industry by awarding the ‘best of the best’ each year. The Constructor Awards highlight the challenges and successes of AGC of California member companies.”

The Highway 101 multi-use path overcrossing at Adobe Creek project won the Heavy Civil Under $15 Million award. Built for the city of Palo Alto, this project dramatically improves area safety and connectivity by replacing the Benjamin Lefkowitz underpass. The new overpass safely links local neighborhoods and businesses with recreational opportunities. It also improves regional connectivity to the rest of Silicon Valley with a Class I trail connection to the San Francisco Bay Trail. It also serves as an accessible alternative to the existing Americans with Disabilities Act non-compliant overpass about one mile north of the new bridge.

“Proactive collaboration with our stakeholders and the community minimized impacts and maintained safety on this project,” said Granite Construction Manager Steve Kaesler. “It’s always nice to see a completed project add connectivity and safety to a community.”

The Cosumnes River Bridge Replacement Construction+Manager+General+Contractor+%28CMGC%29 project for Caltrans District 3 won the Excellence in Partnering award. Located in Sacramento County near Elk Grove, the original Cosumnes River Bridge was built in the 1950s and had seen considerable wear over time, with structural and seismic deficiencies and critical scour conditions. The project included the removal of four river bridges and two railroad bridges and the construction of three replacement bridges, with 2 miles of associated roadway improvements to carry State Route (SR) 99 traffic over the critical north/south Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) track and Cosumnes River floodplain. The final product resulted in improved overall safety with wider, design-compliant shoulder widths on the new structures. Communication, coordination, and collaboration were the keys to overcoming project challenges, with the CMGC partnering process facilitating quick, efficient, and collaborative problem-solving. The foundation of the project’s success was our focus and commitment to excellent partnering with the project’s many stakeholders, especially Caltrans, UPRR, and CDFW. Additionally, the project team successfully cut two years from the original schedule and realized $30 million in savings.

“Being trusted with a complex project such as this is a testament to our organization as a whole,” said Granite Area Manager Mike Wills. “By imagining what is possible and adopting a ‘Yes, if…’ philosophy throughout the project, we were successful and achieved excellence in the result.”

“The entire company congratulates our award-winning project teams,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite president and CEO. “They truly lived up to our core value of Excellence, and we are proud that their efforts have been recognized by AGC of California.”

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated in 1922, Granite (

NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005045/en/

