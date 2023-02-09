PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN, TRINL) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced that it expects to issue quarterly earnings releases after the market closes and hold conference calls at the time indicated on the following dates:

Fourth quarter and full year 2022: Thursday, March 2, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET )

, at ( ) First quarter 2023: Thursday, May 4, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET )

, at ( ) Second quarter 2023: Thursday, August 3, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET )

, at ( ) Third quarter 2023: Thursday, November 2, 2023 , at 2:00 p.m. PT ( 5:00 p.m. ET )

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Call Information

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 or (203) 518-9708 internationally and reference Conference ID: TRINQ422 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until March 9, 2023. To access the replay, please dial (800) 934-3336 or (402) 220-1148.

A live webcast of the financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.trinitycap.com. A replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conference call.

Dial-in information for the first, second and third quarter 2023 earnings conference calls will be provided at a later date.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth-stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

