HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conferences:

March 7, 2023 at 10:25 am EST at the 2023 Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL.

March 8, 2023 at 9:50 am EST at the 2023 Cowen and Company 43rd Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

March 14, 2023 at 11:20 am EDT at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

