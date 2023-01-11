Commercial Metals Company Announces Appointment of Robert S. Wetherbee to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it has named Robert S. Wetherbee to the Board of Directors, effective March 21, 2023.

Wetherbee_Robert.jpg

Mr. Wetherbee brings more than 40 years of professional experience to CMC's Board. He currently serves as the Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of ATI Inc., a global producer of high-performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical, and specialty energy. Prior to being named CEO of ATI in 2019, he held the position of Executive Vice President of ATI's Flat Rolled Products Group. Mr. Wetherbee's professional career has also included key leadership roles in executive, operational, and business development functions at Mineral Technologies, Inc. and Alcoa Inc.

"We are pleased to welcome Bob to our Board of Directors," said Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings extensive metals and mining industry expertise with a track record of driving strategic transformation in specialty materials. His global perspective gained managing international organizations will benefit our company as we continue to create an unparalleled provider of reinforcement solutions for the domestic and overseas construction markets."

Following the retirement of J. David Smith on January 11, 2023, Mr. Wetherbee's appointment will bring the number of directors to nine, eight of whom are independent.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland. Through its Tensar operations, CMC is a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through two major product lines: Tensar® geogrids and Geopier® foundation systems.

favicon.png?sn=DA10814&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-metals-company-announces-appointment-of-robert-s-wetherbee-to-board-of-directors-301743451.html

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA10814&Transmission_Id=202302091615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA10814&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.