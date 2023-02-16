Axcella Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Securities' 2023 Global Biopharma Conference

Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using multi-targeted endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that CEO Bill Hinshaw will present a company update at SVB Securities’ 2023 Global Biopharma Conference, taking place virtually February 14-16, 2023.

Details for Axcella’s participation are as follows:

Date:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Time:

11:20 am Eastern Time

Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fsvb8%2Faxla%2F1608786

The conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investors & News section on the company’s website at www.axcellatx.com. An archive of the webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

Internet Posting of Information
Axcella uses the “Investors and News” section of its website, www.axcellatx.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information, to communicate with investors and the public, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures include, but may not be limited to, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, and public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on our website could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Axcella Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AXLA)
Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases using compositions of endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs). The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to reset multiple biological pathways, improve cellular energetics, and restore homeostasis. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for the treatment of Long COVID, NASH, and the reduction in risk of OHE recurrence. The company’s unique model allows for the evaluation of its EMM compositions through non-IND clinical studies or IND clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.axcellatx.com.

