Converge Increases Global Revolving Credit Facility by $100 Million to $600 Million Under Existing Accordion Feature

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 9, 2023

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has increased its $500 million global revolving credit facility (the "Global Credit Facility") to $600 million under its accordion feature on its existing credit terms. J.P. Morgan and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are joint lead arrangers, with the Bank of Nova Scotia, the Toronto-Dominion Bank, and the Bank of Montreal participating in the lender group.

Converge_Technology_Solutions_Corp__Converge_Increases_Global_Re.jpg

This increase will provide additional capacity to allow the Company to borrow under its multi-currency facility to fund Converge's ongoing expansion globally. Generally, for U.S. dollar borrowings under the credit facility, the applicable interest rate will be based on SOFR rate plus applicable margin of 1.25% to 2.25%.

"We are pleased to have the support of our banks, which strengthens our liquidity position on attractive terms and supports our disciplined acquisition strategy in North America and Europe," stated Shaun Maine, Group CEO of Converge. "We are well positioned to continue creating value for our shareholders through organic and inorganic growth and strategic capital deployment."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, the timing and amount of potential purchases and the cancellation of Common Shares under the NCIB, the entering into of the Agreement, the Company's belief that repurchasing shares is an appropriate use of available funds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon various assumptions that, while the Company considers reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

The TSX has not reviewed the information provided under this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO10159&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-increases-global-revolving-credit-facility-by-100-million-to-600-million-under-existing-accordion-feature-301743402.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO10159&Transmission_Id=202302091630PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO10159&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.