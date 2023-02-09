TuSimple names permanent General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq:TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, announced today that Evan Dunn has been promoted to serve as the company's General Counsel. The position oversees TuSimple's legal department, including compliance, corporate governance, litigation and intellectual property. Mr. Dunn replaces Susan Marsch who held the position on an interim basis since September 2022.

Prior to his promotion, Mr. Dunn wasTuSimple's Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining TuSimple, he held a similar role as Deputy General Counsel for a publicly-traded real estate investment trust company and prior to that he worked in the corporate practice groups of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Mintz Levin, and Perkins Coie.Through his career, Mr. Dunn has built significant experience in public company guidance, corporate governance, advising boards of directors, capital market transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.

"We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Susan Marsch and are appreciative of her leadership and expertise," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of TuSimple. "Evan Dunn has been a valued member of the TuSimple team since last spring, and by promoting him to General Counsel, we are continuing to make positive additions to our company's leadership team and corporate governance."

Mr. Dunn graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Michigan Law School and received his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Williams College.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com.

