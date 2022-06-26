Lam Research Appoints Semiconductor Engineering Leader Dr. Ho Kyu Kang to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that Dr. Ho Kyu Kang has joined its board of directors, effective February 7, 2023. Dr. Kang brings to Lam four decades of experience in leading-edge semiconductor engineering and development.

Dr_Kang_Headshot.jpg

Dr. Kang is currently the Chair Professor of the Department of Systems Semiconductor Engineering at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Previously, he was an executive vice president of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and served as Head of Research at the Samsung Semiconductor R&D Center from 2017 to 2020. During his distinguished 35-year career at Samsung, Dr. Kang held a range of leadership positions and drove the development of multiple generations of logic and 2D and 3D memories. He was also responsible for system large-scale integration (LSI) process architecture and key advancements in CMOS image sensor processes. In addition, he oversaw research into future semiconductor technologies and convergence for Samsung, including the exploration of next-generation materials and semiconductor tools.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Ho Kyu Kang to our board," said Abhijit Talwalkar, chairman of the board at Lam Research. "As one of the world's foremost experts in the development of advanced chip technologies and processes, Dr. Kang brings a wealth of experience and expertise in logic, flash and DRAM engineering, and will provide valuable insight as we continue to help our customers realize their next-generation product roadmaps in the 3D era."

About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to, but are not limited to: insights and benefits we expect to receive as a result of this appointment; and our ability to help our customers realize their next-generation product roadmaps. Some factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include: trade regulations, export controls, trade disputes, and other geopolitical tensions may inhibit our ability to sell our products; business, political and/or regulatory conditions in the consumer electronics industry, the semiconductor industry and the overall economy may deteriorate or change; the actions of our customers and competitors may be inconsistent with our expectations; supply chain cost increases and other inflationary pressures have impacted and are expected to continue to impact our profitability; supply chain disruptions have limited and are expected to continue to limit our ability to meet demand for our products; the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID–19 pandemic (and the related governmental, public health, business and community responses to it), and their impacts on our business, results of operations and financial condition, are evolving and are highly uncertain and unpredictable; and widespread outbreaks of illness may impact our operations and revenue in affected areas; as well as the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our annual report on Form 10–K for the fiscal year ended June 26, 2022 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2022. These uncertainties and changes could materially affect the forward-looking statements and cause actual results to vary from expectations in a material way. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information or statements made in this release.

Company Contacts

Laura Bakken
Public Relations
(510) 972-5029
[email protected]

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
[email protected]

Lam_Research_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF11037&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lam-research-appoints-semiconductor-engineering-leader-dr-ho-kyu-kang-to-board-of-directors-301743531.html

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11037&Transmission_Id=202302091610PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11037&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.