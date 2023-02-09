Dynavax to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 23, 2023

36 minutes ago
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

To dial into the call, participants will need to register for the call using the caller registration link. It is recommended that participants dial into the conference call or log into the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
[email protected]
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
[email protected]

