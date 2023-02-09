Synchrony Employees Take Polar Plunge for Charity

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2023

Freezing for a Reason

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, began 2023 with a big splash with its eighth annual "Doubles Dive." More than 160 employees, including Brian Doubles, President and CEO of Synchrony, participated in the event on February 9, plunging into the chilly waters of the Long Island Sound to raise money for charity. The water temperature for the day was hovering around 39.4 degrees.

Synchrony_Doubles_Dive_Polar_Plunge.jpg

The event, which was started by Doubles in 2015, has grown companywide, with employees taking part through diving, donating or participating in an Ice Bucket Challenge. The funds raised from the Connecticut event will go toward Westport-based nonprofit SeriousFun Children's Network, a global community of 30 camps and programs providing free life-changing experiences to children living with serious illnesses and their families.

Clea Newman, a SeriousFun Ambassador and daughter of late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, attended the event in support of this mission. This year, Synchrony and its employees have raised and matched more than $180,000 to the nonprofit and have collectively raised more than $1 million since 2016 to various charities.

Media Contact:
Makenna Subbert
Synchrony
[email protected]
(239) 240-5110

synchrony.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE11096&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-employees-take-polar-plunge-for-charity-301743572.html

SOURCE Synchrony

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE11096&Transmission_Id=202302091647PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE11096&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.