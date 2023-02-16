Allegion+plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per ordinary share of the company – representing a 10-percent increase from 2022 and the company’s ninth consecutive year of annual increase in dividends.

“This dividend increase reflects our board’s strong confidence in Allegion’s cash flow generation and long-term outlook,” said Allegion President and CEO John H. Stone. “We remain committed to building shareholder value by paying dividends and investing in our growth, organically and through acquisitions.”

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

