Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.(“Frontier” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ULCC). Investors who purchased Frontier securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fulcc.

The investigation concerns whether Frontier has violated federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2023, Frontier reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Among other items, Frontier reported revenue of $906 million, missing estimates by $25.15 million, as well as a 41% year-over-year increase in operating expenses. On this news, Frontier’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 9, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Frontier shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fulcc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005763/en/