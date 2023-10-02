CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $3.97Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.01%), UNH(6.25%), and MSFT(5.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 129,400-share investment in NYSE:AVB. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $170.22 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, AvalonBay Communities Inc traded for a price of $180.37 per share and a market cap of $25.23Bil. The stock has returned -25.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AvalonBay Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.67 and a price-sales ratio of 10.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 53,000 shares of NYSE:EL for a total holding of 263,500. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $223.34.

On 02/10/2023, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $252.51 per share and a market cap of $90.20Bil. The stock has returned -20.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-book ratio of 15.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.18 and a price-sales ratio of 5.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 69,000-share investment in NYSE:IBM. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.94 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $133.75 per share and a market cap of $120.93Bil. The stock has returned 3.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 75.99, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP bought 71,500 shares of NYSE:ADC for a total holding of 407,500. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.66.

On 02/10/2023, Agree Realty Corp traded for a price of $71.8 per share and a market cap of $6.36Bil. The stock has returned 17.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agree Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.76 and a price-sales ratio of 13.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/10/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.87 per share and a market cap of $2,387.06Bil. The stock has returned -14.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-book ratio of 42.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

