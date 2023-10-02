PineBridge Investments, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in the 1960s and has since grown to have multiple offices on an international level in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, United States, and South America. PineBridge Investments currently operates as a subsidiary of Pacific Century Group, which is an “Asia-based private investment group, founded in 1993, with interests in infrastructure, property and other investments mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan.” The company invests in a variety of sectors and products, focusing on distressed investments. PineBridge Investments invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of just over 4 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of approximately 16.1%. PineBridge Investments operates with 256 employees of which 96 are investment professionals. The company manages over $38.9 billion in total assets under management spread across 241 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 11 which make up $4.75 billion of its managed assets. PineBridge Investments’s total number of accounts and total assets under management sharply dropped in 2010, having once been as high as over 1,300 total accounts and over $370 billion in total managed assets. The company caters mainly to pooled investment vehicles, which alone makes up almost two thirds of its total asset allocations, and also provides services to insurance companies, banks, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and pension and profit sharing plans, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. PineBridge Investments currently offers its Global and US funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 725 stocks valued at a total of $8.26Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.05%), MSFT(4.88%), and SHY(4.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PineBridge Investments, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:PH by 169,585 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $286.22.

On 02/10/2023, Parker Hannifin Corp traded for a price of $351.62 per share and a market cap of $45.10Bil. The stock has returned 13.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Parker Hannifin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PineBridge Investments, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 230,445 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 02/10/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $229.35 per share and a market cap of $482.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-book ratio of 13.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.85 and a price-sales ratio of 16.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PineBridge Investments, L.P. bought 895,379 shares of NAS:EXC for a total holding of 1,208,216. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.51.

On 02/10/2023, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $39.99 per share and a market cap of $39.74Bil. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PineBridge Investments, L.P. bought 248,447 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 249,917. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.91.

On 02/10/2023, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $152.28 per share and a market cap of $62.15Bil. The stock has returned 5.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-book ratio of 9.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, PineBridge Investments, L.P. bought 279,725 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 970,263. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 02/10/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $140.42 per share and a market cap of $412.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.