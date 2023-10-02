HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $277.00Mil. The top holdings were MNDY(29.38%), DNB(14.83%), and ORCC(13.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,717,445 shares in NYSE:GRNT, giving the stock a 5.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.029999999999999 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Granite Ridge Resources Inc traded for a price of $7.2 per share and a market cap of $959.55Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Granite Ridge Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 900.00, a price-book ratio of 60.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 427.94 and a price-sales ratio of 215.72.

The guru sold out of their 1,509,667-share investment in NYSE:QS. Previously, the stock had a 4.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.41 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, QuantumScape Corp traded for a price of $8.59 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned -50.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, QuantumScape Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.70 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.61.

During the quarter, HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC bought 2,379,618 shares of NYSE:NU for a total holding of 2,454,829. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.35.

On 02/10/2023, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.83 per share and a market cap of $22.63Bil. The stock has returned -52.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.78 and a price-sales ratio of 9.57.

The guru sold out of their 393,696-share investment in NAS:AMAL. Previously, the stock had a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.23 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Amalgamated Financial Corp traded for a price of $22.71 per share and a market cap of $697.20Mil. The stock has returned 38.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amalgamated Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-book ratio of 1.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 275,898-share investment in NAS:RELY. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.37 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Remitly Global Inc traded for a price of $12.21 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Remitly Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

