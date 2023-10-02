Gibson Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $336.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(54.54%), VNQ(25.48%), and VIG(3.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gibson Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Gibson Capital, LLC bought 21,657 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 1,037,595. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.87.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $89.65000000000001 per share and a market cap of $36.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru established a new position worth 48,982 shares in ARCA:DFEV, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.92 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF traded for a price of $23.66 per share and a market cap of $333.54Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a price-book ratio of 0.86.

Gibson Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 6,334 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.81 per share and a market cap of $25.71Bil. The stock has returned -10.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, Gibson Capital, LLC bought 16,371 shares of ARCA:AVDV for a total holding of 26,670. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.3.

On 02/10/2023, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $59.21 per share and a market cap of $2.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

Gibson Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 4,500 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.74.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $219.2 per share and a market cap of $54.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.89.

