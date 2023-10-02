Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $516.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(9.86%), BRK.B(3.84%), and VYM(3.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 368,815 shares in NAS:IBTE, giving the stock a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.66 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $23.83 per share and a market cap of $1.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 64,475-share investment in NAS:SHY. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.28 per share and a market cap of $27.19Bil. The stock has returned -2.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 52,008-share investment in ARCA:JMBS. Previously, the stock had a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.76 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $46.52 per share and a market cap of $922.49Mil. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 33,430-share investment in ARCA:SCHP. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.73 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.57 per share and a market cap of $13.83Bil. The stock has returned -7.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought 14,705 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 30,305. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.84999999999999.

On 02/10/2023, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.76000000000001 per share and a market cap of $4.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

