Windham Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $260.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(19.97%), SUB(13.08%), and SPSB(5.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Windham Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Windham Capital Management, LLC bought 53,449 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 271,928. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $191.88.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $204.64 per share and a market cap of $281.50Bil. The stock has returned -10.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.43.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SRLN by 231,268 shares. The trade had a 3.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.48.

On 02/10/2023, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.93 per share and a market cap of $6.21Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Windham Capital Management, LLC bought 215,339 shares of ARCA:WIP for a total holding of 227,484. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 02/10/2023, SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF traded for a price of $42.35 per share and a market cap of $516.67Mil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 207,416 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.11.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $45.34 per share and a market cap of $108.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

Windham Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 217,728 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.97.

On 02/10/2023, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.54 per share and a market cap of $2.91Bil. The stock has returned 2.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

