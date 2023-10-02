TRUST CO OF VERMONT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 857 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.28%), MSFT(3.21%), and BRK.B(2.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUST CO OF VERMONT’s top five trades of the quarter.

TRUST CO OF VERMONT reduced their investment in NAS:LSXMA by 64,341 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.47.

On 02/10/2023, Liberty SiriusXM Group traded for a price of $35.33 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned -31.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty SiriusXM Group has a price-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

TRUST CO OF VERMONT reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 21,852 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $110.36 per share and a market cap of $201.60Bil. The stock has returned -25.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VERMONT bought 53,997 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 266,374. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.08.

On 02/10/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $37.9 per share and a market cap of $159.79Bil. The stock has returned -21.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TRUST CO OF VERMONT bought 13,024 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 184,393. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 02/10/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $140.42 per share and a market cap of $412.03Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TRUST CO OF VERMONT reduced their investment in NAS:META by 9,428 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/10/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $177.92 per share and a market cap of $461.28Bil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

