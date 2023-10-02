Middleton & Co Inc/MA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $675.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.60%), AMZN(3.60%), and GOOGL(3.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Middleton & Co Inc/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 66,627 shares in NYSE:AMT, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $208.14 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $215.19 per share and a market cap of $100.19Bil. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-book ratio of 15.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 121,533 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.84 per share and a market cap of $41.00Bil. The stock has returned -3.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 12,271 shares in NAS:EQIX, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $617.6900000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $732.7 per share and a market cap of $67.80Bil. The stock has returned 3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.78, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.14 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NAS:META by 21,952 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/10/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $177.92 per share and a market cap of $461.28Bil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 63,807 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.68.

On 02/10/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $39.81 per share and a market cap of $167.19Bil. The stock has returned -20.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

