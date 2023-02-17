VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Propel Holdings, Else Nutrition, Mullen Group, Pan American Energy and Nextech AR Solutions discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Propel Holdings ( TSX:PRL , Financial) launches Fora Credit

Propel (PRL) has launched Fora Credit, an online credit solution for underserved Canadians. Fora enables online applications for personal lines of credit up to C$10,000. The solution is intended to improve the lives of the nearly 25 per cent of Canadians that are either unserved or underserved in the credit market, according to a TransUnion study. CEO Clive Kinross spoke with Coreena Robertson about the news.

Else Nutrition ( TSX:BABY , Financial) granted IRB approval for infant growth clinical study protocol

Else (BABY) has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for its infant growth clinical study protocol. This is a key step toward the U.S. launch of Else's new plant-based infant formula, which will serve as an alternative to dairy and soy-based products. CEO Hamutal Yitzhak spoke with Coreena Robertson about the news.

Mullen Group ( TSX:MTL , Financial) reports record 2022 financial results

Mullen Group (MTL) reported its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The company earned record revenue of $2.0 billion, up 35.3 per cent due to incremental acquisition revenue, increases in fuel surcharge revenue, and general rate increases. Mullen Group's Senior Accounting Officer Carson Urlacher met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results.

Pan American Energy (CSE:PNRG) mobilizes drill rig for phase 1 program at Horizon Lithium Project

Pan American Energy (PNRG) has mobilized a drilling rig for the phase 1 exploration program at its Horizon Lithium Project in Nevada. The company is fully permitted for 22 core drill holes and is scheduled to start February 11, 2023. Pan American's CEO Jason Latkowcer spoke with Coreena Robertson about this news.

Nextech AR (CSE:NTAR) secures key enterprise 3D model deal with S&P 500 retailer

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has been chosen as a supplier to a top 10 e-commerce retailer in the United States. This latest contract win is for a significant number of 3D models to be delivered in 2023. Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg spoke to Coreena Robertson about the news.

