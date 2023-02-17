REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been selected as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries and power system components for a new ultra-lightweight, hard sided foldable camper for light duty trucks manufactured by Cube Series.

Expion360 state-of-the-art 120Ah e360 Li-ion batteries will provide high-capacity, energy-dense storage for the Cube Series newly introduced camper. Each camper can be equipped with up to three Expion360 batteries.

Expion360 will also provide power system components in a customized package similar to its existing power bundles. The package includes all the accessories needed for a complete energy system, including the power control system, solar panel and controller, chargers, inverters, mounts, wires and fuses.

The e360 Li-ion batteries will power all of the camper's built-in electric-powered equipment, including the refrigerator, microwave, four plug-in power sockets and USB ports, a Thetford electric flushing cassette toilet, a 110v exterior outlet, three ceiling lights and a patio light, powered roof, optional air conditioner and a Shurflo fresh electric water pump.

"We chose Expion360 because our new top-quality camper demands the most energy-dense, compact form factor and best power components available on the market today," stated Cube Series president Rick Wise. "We anticipate their superior performance batteries and exceptional engineering support will make their batteries a popular upgrade option."

Many traditional truck campers are too large to fit lighter-weight trucks, limiting their use. However, in addition to full-size pick-ups, Cube Series designed its new camper to be compatible with the payload capacity of lightweight trucks like the electric-powered Rivian R1T, as well as sub-compact pick-up trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma, Chevy Colorado and Ford Ranger.

Expion360 began shipping battery prototypes to Cube Series late last year and expects production shipments to begin in the second quarter of 2023. The lightweight camper is available to order today through more than 30 Cube Series dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

"We welcome Cube Series to our growing family of exclusive OEM partners," commented Expion360 CEO, Brian Schaffner. "We are pleased with the strong growth in our OEM partner program and see its continued success driven by our superior safety, quality and support."

Expion360 lithium batteries deliver greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries, and feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety.

e360 batteries can have a lifespan of 12 years, or three to four times that of most lead-acid batteries. Despite being half the weight, e360 batteries can also provide three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles compared to standard lead-acid batteries. With Expion360, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places even longer and in greater comfort.

Expion360's signature OEM Partner Program combines safety, quality and service to enhance and strengthen its manufacturing relationships. As part of this program, the company provides technical support for customers and builders that use and install its products.

This Cube Series win follows the recent announcement that Expion360 was selected by another manufacturer as the exclusive supplier of high-energy lithium-ion batteries for an overland trailer to be branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer.

Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To find your local Expion360 dealer or purchase Expion360 batteries and accessories online, go to expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide ensure top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company designs, engineers and assembles its batteries out of its headquarters in Redmond, Oregon. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

