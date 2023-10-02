Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5950 Symphony Woods Road Columbia, MD 21044

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were VV(5.36%), QQQ(4.62%), and VTV(3.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VV by 273,902 shares. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.71.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $185.81 per share and a market cap of $25.71Bil. The stock has returned -10.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 370,740 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.84 per share and a market cap of $41.00Bil. The stock has returned -3.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 168,192 shares. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $142.35 per share and a market cap of $104.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.61.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 137,083 shares. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.3.

On 02/10/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $154.64 per share and a market cap of $65.28Bil. The stock has returned -4.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a price-book ratio of 4.35.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 86,928 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 02/10/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $229.35 per share and a market cap of $482.04Bil. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-book ratio of 13.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.85 and a price-sales ratio of 16.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.