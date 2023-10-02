LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

20 Winthrop Square, 3rd Fl Boston, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 276 stocks valued at a total of $441.00Mil. The top holdings were EPD(15.26%), MPLX(9.80%), and ET(9.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LONGFELLOW INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 344,532-share investment in NYSE:AAC.U. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.04 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Ares Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.35 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 5.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 342,848-share investment in NAS:CLRMU. Previously, the stock had a 0.6899999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.01 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Clarim Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.15 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 2.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarim Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -318.73.

The guru sold out of their 322,666-share investment in NYSE:TSPQ.U. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.92 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.0367 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 1.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 73.68, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -111.61.

The guru sold out of their 317,520-share investment in NAS:JOFFU. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.06 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 1.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -178.62.

The guru sold out of their 283,171-share investment in NYSE:CPUH.U. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.01 during the quarter.

On 02/10/2023, Compute Health Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.45 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 5.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compute Health Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

